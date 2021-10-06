By Cynthia Prairie

he Andover folks who rescued the “Jersey 5” are currently seeking winter room and board for the small herd as they also deal with the news that the eye infection of one cow, Hope, was indeed caused by cancer that will likely recur.

Two weeks ago, a disparate group of residents and town officials interceded on behalf of five cows following complaints about the animals’ care. Led by Lauren Krieger and Carol Scafuro, they were able to wrest three of the cows from their owner as well as secure an 11th-hour reprieve for two others who had been trucked to an auction house in New York. To read the full story of their rescue, click here.

Now the cows — Hope, her young daughter Faith, and Liberty, Grace and Felicity — are living temporarily at a farm near Chester, with lots of green pastureland to graze upon. However, as cold and unsettled weather sets in, the group hopes to find a winter home with a large enough barn to accommodate all five. They are hoping that that someplace is nearby so that they can continue to monitor Hope as her incision heals following the surgery to clean the infection, remove what was left of her eye and take out as much cancer as possible.

Krieger says, they want to keep the herd “local and part of the community that has cared so much for them.”

While it was sad news to learn that the infection was indeed caused by a squamous cell carcinoma, the group is hopeful it can make her comfortable and as healthy and happy as possible for whatever time she has left. The veterinarian has been by to check on Hope and clean the wound, and Hope remains on pain medication.

“Hope has a very long road for recovery,” says Krieger.

The community has pitched in to raise $8,100 so far for the Go-Fund-Me campaign to pay for medical and feed bills. And the group hopes that the money will get them through the winter. “More funds won’t hurt,” says Krieger.

To donate to the Jersey 5 through the winter and further help with Hope’s medical care, you can donate through Go-Fund-Me by clicking here or mail a check to Andover Town Hall, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Make the check out to Lauren Krieger, with the memo line designating it for Jersey 5.

If you want to help in any way, please contact Carol Scarfuro at 875-5665.