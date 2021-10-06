Sheila More Ogden, 92, of Landgrove

Sheila More Ogden died at home on Aug. 31, 2021 at the age of 92. Sheila was predeceased by her husband, Samuel R. Ogden III, who died on Jan. 26, 2018 at the age of 92.

Sheila was born in Buffalo, N.Y., and spent many summers in Landgrove, Vt., before she and Sam moved to Landgrove full time in 1964. She graduated from the Buffalo Seminary and Smith College. Sam was born in Elizabeth, N.J., and first moved to Landgrove as a child in 1929. He graduated from Philips Exeter Academy and Princeton University.

Both Sheila and Sam were active, respected citizens of Landgrove, and the effects of their many years of community service are lasting. In addition to extended family members, surviving family include their two children, John and Mary Ogden of Landgrove; Sam’s brother Duncan Ogden of Peru; Sam’s two sons, Samuel and Shepherd Ogden of Shepherdstown, W.Va.; and many adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren living near and far.

To remember and share memories of Sheila and Sam there will be an informal gathering of friends and family at the home of John and Andrea Ogden at 69 Landgrove Road, in Landgrove, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. All are welcome.