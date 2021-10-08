Two Covid cases send 5th & 6th graders at CAES home

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Chester-Andover Elementary School currently has two cases of Covid-19, causing the majority of the 5th and 6th graders to be sent home yesterday and today. According to Katherine Fogg, principal at both CAES and Cavendish Town Elementary School, they should be returning at the end of next week. CTES continues to have no cases reported.

One positive case was reported at Green Mountain Union High/Middle School this week, resulting in approximately a dozen students put under quarantine, although that case was not logged in the state’s tally dated Oct. 3. A call to Superintendent Lauren Fierman was not returned by publication time.

Springfield School District did not identify any new cases or additional quarantine numbers since last Sunday night with the report of one positive case at the Elm Hill School, which led to 10 close contacts quarantining.

The reported school numbers from Vermont’s Health Department website , dated Oct. 3, showed one new case, four in total at CAES; zero new cases and one in total at Ludlow Elementary School; and no cases reported at Green Mountain Union High/Middle School and CTES. One new case and seven in total cases have been reported at Riverside Middle School; Elm Hill shows zero new cases, four in total; Union Street School is showing two new cases in this past week, nine in total; and Springfield High School showed no new cases, but one from earlier in the school year. Total statewide K-12 numbers reported 107 new Covid cases with 651 since the school year began.

Overall, new cases in Windsor County inched lower with 123 cases reported, down from 145 reported last week. Windham County saw a jump this week reporting 85 new cases, up from 55 reported last week.

Springfield continues to top local town numbers with 51 new Covid cases reported, matching the same number of cases last week. Chester reported four new cases, down from 10 with last week. Ludlow reported two new cases, even with last week and Cavendish reported one new case, also even with last week. Those community updates can be seen here.

Weekly case numbers rise; deaths hold steady

he state has reported 14 new Covid-19 deaths over the last week, matching the previous week. So far, 332 Vermonters have died from Covid-19. Of the most recent deaths, 10 were over 80 years old, two were age 70 to 79, and two were 60 to 69. The state’s new case numbers have reversed and started rising again this week with 1,352 new Covid cases reported, up from the 1,242 cases reported last week and still shy of the record from the week before. The Vermont total now stands at 35,204 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Currently, 32 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, a drop from 48 last week. The number of people in intensive care has also decreased from 10 to 7. The positivity rate however has increased going from 2.6 percent to 2.8 percent this week.

In this report, the total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data from Friday, Oct. 1 to Friday Oct. 8, published on the Health Department’s Case Dashboard .

Vermont remains a leader in the nation for vaccination, rates with 88.4 percent of eligible Vermonters having received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 88 percent last week. Windsor County’s vaccination rate is currently at 79.9 percent up from 79.5 percent last week and Windham County’s rate has risen to 81.7 percent, up from 81.3 percent last week. For vaccination details, visit the Vaccine Dashboard.

Pfizer booster shots are available for Vermonters 65 and older and for those 18 and older with certain medical conditions or who are employed in specific high exposure risk jobs, also 18 or older who are Black, Indigenous or a person of color or are 18 and older and live with someone who is BIPOC. To see if you are eligible, click here. To schedule your booster shot, check for Pfizer availability at walk-in vaccine locations or make an appointment online.

Nearest stores and pharmacies offering vaccines

Nearest walk-up clinics

Friday, Oct. 8

School Clinic: Springfield High School, Springfield, 4-8 p.m.

School Clinic: Hartford High School, Hartford, 4-8 p.m.

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave, Brattleboro 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, 17 Belmont Ave, Brattleboro 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 11

School Clinic: Hartford High School, Hartford, 4-8 p.m.

School Clinic: Springfield High School, Springfield, 4-8 p.m.

Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 12

School Clinic: Hartford High School, Hartford, 4-8 p.m.

School Clinic: Springfield High School, Springfield, 4-8 p.m.

Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 13

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

School Clinic: Riverside Middle School, Springfield, noon – 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Asa Bloomer State Building, 88 Merchants Row, Rutland, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

School Clinic: Hartford High School, Hartford, 4-8 p.m.

School Clinic: Springfield High School, Springfield, 4-8 p.m.

Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Hartford District Office, 118 Prospect St., WRJ, 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 15

School Clinic: Hartford High School, Hartford, 4-8 p.m.

School Clinic: Springfield High School, Springfield, 4-8 p.m.

Diamond Run Mall, Rutland, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Brattleboro, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.