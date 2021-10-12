Tri Mtn Lions donate bench to Pingree Dog Park

L

ondonderry Tri-Mtn Lions recently donated a Trex bench to Pingree Dog Park in Londonderry.

Londonderry Parks Board member Steve Bergleitner, pictured above with his dog Stella, is happy to have a bench in the park. Also pictured are, from left, Parks Board member Elizabeth Labeau, Lion Pam Nichols, Lion Randee Keith, Parks Board member Marge Fish and Lion Gail Wyman. Parks Board President Kelly Pajala took the photograph.

To obtain the bench, the Tri-Mtn Lions collected 500 pounds of clear plastic, which they recycled with the Trex Co., which makes benches. Trex then donated the bench to the Lions, which then gave it to the park. This is the third bench the Lions have donated in the area.

Also, Tri Mtn Lions has donated $250 from its successful quilt raffle to the Londonderry Community Fund for the new Christmas tree. Lions members serve the communities they live in. If you know of a need, contact Pam Nichols 802-362-3504 or vtlionpam@gmail.com We welcome new members anytime.