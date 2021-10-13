<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By Christian Avard

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

WOODSTOCK

reen Mountain High School Senior Everett Mosher made history on Tuesday as he scored his 100th goal in the 13th minute of a brutal knock-down drag-out boys’ soccer affair that went to double-overtime and ended in a 1-1 tie with Woodstock High School.

Mosher scored the goal by racing down a Woodstock defender for a loose ball. He kicked it to opposite side of the goal and it went past Woodstock goalie Michael LaCroix.

Then the celebration began.

“[The ball] came to me,” Mosher said. “I saw the wide open space and I took it and ran with it. I didn’t think about the finish. It was a left foot and the ball rolled in.”

The Wasps would equalize the score just two minutes after Mosher made his big goal.

Alex Smail scored on a feed from his younger brother Rowan Smail to make it 1-1.

The game was physical from the get-go. The referees called over 20 fouls during the game and they handed out four yellow cards: two for Green Mountain (Colby Couart and Elias Stowell-Aleman) and two for Woodstock (LaCroix and Cooper Jones).

The two teams could not spark any offense in the second half and in both overtimes. The Wasps (6-4-1) were riding a three-game winning streak and they were determined not to lose on their home field.

“We knew this was going to be a battle,” said Green Mountain Head Coach Jake Walker. “I think (Woodstock) matched us intensity-wise, they matched us physically, and they worked just as hard as us.”

The Chieftains (8-1-1) remain at the top of Division III. Last year’s champions Peoples Academy, Vergennes, Bellows Free Academy-Fairfax, Enosburg, and Winooski are not far behind them in the standings.

With the season winding down and the playoffs on the horizon, Walker hopes the tie will put Green Mountain back on track for the post season.

“We have two more regular season games we have to win and see where we end up,” Walker said. “It will be a dogfight.”

Mosher becomes the sixth boys’ varsity soccer player to score 100 goals in Vermont high school soccer history. He joins the likes of Eric Maxham: West Rutland, 128; Lek Nath Luitel: Winooski, 119; Keagan McDonnell: Proctor, 111; Zak Gillette: Whitcomb- Rochester, 109; and Erik Vigsnes: Mount Anthony 109.

Mosher was happy with his accomplishment but said it was the team that really did all the work.

“This is all on them,” Mosher said. “I could never have done it without them, past and present teammates.”

There will be a small ceremony commemorating Mosher’s 100th goal at Saturday’s home game versus Leland & Gray. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.