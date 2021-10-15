Chester reports 19 new Covid-19 cases as state numbers rise

©2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

espite national trends that are showing a decline in new Covid-19 cases, Vermont’s — and Chester’s — numbers are on the rise.

Vermont saw a record-breaking new case weekly total of 1,526. The last weekly record of 1,454 was reached three weeks ago on Sept. 24; Chester’s new Covid-case number surged with 19 new cases, nearly five times the number reported last week, which was four.

Springfield, still with the highest numbers among area towns, saw a drop in cases this week with 35 new cases, down from 51 reported last week. Ludlow reported two new cases, the same as last week, and Cavendish reported one new case, also the same as last week. Those community updates can be seen here.

Overall, new cases in Windsor County continued lower with 117 cases reported, down from 123 reported last week. Windham County continued to rise this week reporting 96 new cases, up from 85 reported last week.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Gov. Phil Scott said that although state officials are expecting to see numbers drop again, they were disappointed with this recent surge and wished they had all the answers, but would keep doing what they think is right including encourage vaccinations, and indoor mask usage. Vermont Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine attributed 70 to 75 percent of all recent cases among people who were not vaccinated and as a result of community transmission.

Deaths slightly down; TRSU publishes school data



T

he new weekly record of 1,526 cases jumped from 1,352 Covid-19 cases last week. The Vermont total now stands at 36,730 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The state has reported 11 new Covid-19 deaths over the last week, down from 14 deaths the previous week. So far, 343 Vermonters have died from Covid-19. Of the most recent deaths, three were over 80 years old, four were age 70 to 79, one was age 60 – 69, two were 50 to 59 and one was age 40-49.

Currently, 45 people are hospitalized with Covid-19, rising from 32 last week. The number of people in intensive care has also increased from 7 to 12. The positivity rate also increased going from 2.8 percent to 3.3 percent this week.

In this report, the total positive case numbers, deaths and other statistics are based on data from Friday, Oct. 8 to Friday Oct. 15, published on the Health Department’s Case Dashboard .

Two Rivers Supervisory Union published a document this week on its website outlining school district activity since the beginning of the school year. “So far in October, we have had a case at GMUHS (Green Mountain Union High School), a case at LES (Ludlow Elementary School), a case at MHS (Mount Holly School) and four more cases at CAES (Chester Andover Elementary School). In each of these incidents, students at the respective schools who were close contacts needed to be sent home to quarantine.”

No additional cases were reported on Springfield School District’s website.

The reported school numbers from Vermont’s Health Department website , dated Oct. 11, showed two new cases, six in total at CAES; one new case and two in total at Ludlow Elementary School; no cases were reported at GMUHS on this document despite the report by the TRSU. Cavendish Town Elementary School remains the only school in the TRSU district without a reported Covid case. Zero new cases and seven in total cases have been reported at Riverside Middle School; Elm Hill shows two new cases, six in total; Union Street School is showing zero new cases in this past week, nine in total; and Springfield High School showed one new case, two in total.

Total statewide K-12 numbers reported 158 new Covid cases with 827 since the school year began.

Vermont’s Agency of Education is launching a “Test to Stay” program throughout the state that will lead to more kids being able to stay in school. Instead of quarantining, close contacts will be able to attend school as long as they test positive negative, with a rapid test, each morning. AOE Secretary Dan French said that the program will take some time to implement and asked for patience from parents and students as they work through the logistics of the program, which has seen success in Massachusetts.

Vermont remains a leader in the nation for vaccination, rates with 89 percent of eligible Vermonters having received at least one dose of vaccine, up from 88.4 percent last week. Windsor County’s vaccination rate is currently at 80.3 percent up from 79.9 percent last week and Windham County’s rate has risen to 82 percent, up from 81.7 percent last week. For vaccination details, visit the Vaccine Dashboard.

Pfizer booster shots are available for Vermonters 65 and older and for those 18 and older with certain medical conditions or who are employed in specific high exposure risk jobs, also 18 or older who are Black, Indigenous or a person of color or are 18 and older and live with someone who is BIPOC. To see if you are eligible, click here. To schedule your booster shot, check for Pfizer availability at walk-in vaccine locations or make an appointment online.

