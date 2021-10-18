Chester Select Board agenda for Oct. 20

Wednesday, Oct 13: Negotiations with Chester to begin as Andover residents weigh in on fire, ambulance.  
The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday Oct. 20, 2021 at Town Hall, 556 Elm Street and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81988842129 Below is the board’s agenda.

 

1. Approve Minutes from the October 4, 2021 Special Selectboard Meeting and October 6, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. New Business/Next Agenda

5. Executive Session: Andover fire/ambulance contract

6. Adjourn

 

