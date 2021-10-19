GMUSD board agenda for Oct. 21

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday October 21 at the Green Mountain High School’s Library/Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86322221140 Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min): A. Roll call

II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:

A. September 16, 2021, Regular Meeting (2 min)

B. October 05, 2021, Special Meeting (2 min)

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):

V. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):

VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. GMUHS Mascot(15min)

VII. OLD BUSINESS:

A. Community Service Requirement at GMUHS (5 min)

B. Fletcher Library at CTES (10 min)

C. Energy Audit – EEI (10 min)

D. Review of Board Norms and Goals from Retreat(10 min)

VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report (5 min) B. Principal Report (5 min each)

IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)

X. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min): A. RVTC B. TRSU Board

XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):

XII. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: November 18, 2021, Zoom and Location to be determined

B. Suggestions for Future Agenda Items

XIII. Board Self Assessment (5 min)

XIV. ADJOURNMENT