GMUSD board agenda for Oct. 21
The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday October 21 at the Green Mountain High School’s Library/Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to https://trsu.zoom.us/j/86322221140 Below is the board’s agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER (2 min): A. Roll call
II. Approval of Agenda (2 min): (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. September 16, 2021, Regular Meeting (2 min)
B. October 05, 2021, Special Meeting (2 min)
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (10 min):
V. STUDENT REPORTS (5 min):
VI. NEW BUSINESS: A. GMUHS Mascot(15min)
VII. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Community Service Requirement at GMUHS (5 min)
B. Fletcher Library at CTES (10 min)
C. Energy Audit – EEI (10 min)
D. Review of Board Norms and Goals from Retreat(10 min)
VIII. ADMINISTRATORS’ REPORTS: A. Superintendent Report (5 min) B. Principal Report (5 min each)
IX. FINANCIAL UPDATE (10 min):( View Financial Report)
X. COMMITTEE REPORTS (5 min): A. RVTC B. TRSU Board
XI. PUBLIC COMMENTS (5 min):
XII. NEXT MEETING DATE:
A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: November 18, 2021, Zoom and Location to be determined
B. Suggestions for Future Agenda Items
XIII. Board Self Assessment (5 min)
XIV. ADJOURNMENT
