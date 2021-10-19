GMUSD board special meeting agenda for Oct. 25

The Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday Oct. 25, 2021 in the Green Mountain High School Library Media Center, 716 Rt. 103 south in Chester and via Zoom. To join the meeting go to: https://trsu.zoom.us/j/89562377078 Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: A. Roll call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

IV. ENERGY AUDIT/BUILDING RENOVATIONS (Energy Audit info link)

V. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VI. NEXT MEETING DATE:

A. GMUSD Regular Board Meeting: November 18, 2021, Zoom and Location to be determined

VII. ADJOURNMENT