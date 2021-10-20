SBA holds free webinar for Vermont veterans

In recognition of National Veterans Small Business Week, the Veterans Business Outreach Center of New England and the Small Business Administration are hosting a free webinar at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1 for Vermont veterans about the resources available to service members and service-connected family members.

Learn about VBOC’s wide array of workshops, training, counseling, and mentorship opportunities available throughout New England. VBOC also assists in navigating SBA’s extensive resource partner network and can refer Veterans to a community partner, lender, or SBA program, such as Boots To Business or a guaranteed loan. To register, click here.