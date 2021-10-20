State offering grants for businesses that add value to forest products

T

he Department of Forests, Parks and Recreation has announced the availability of grant funds to cover permitting costs for businesses engaged in adding value to forest products.

The Vermont Value-Added Forest Products Permitting Assistance Grant Program has $25,000 to award grants ranging from a minimum of $500 to a maximum of $5,000. Funds for this program are State funds allocated by the Vermont Legislature and signed into law by Governor Scott in Act 83 in 2019.

To be eligible, businesses must be in Vermont and be primarily engaged in adding value to forest products, such as sawmills, firewood processors, and furniture makers. Businesses that are limited to the activities of logging and forestry are not eligible.

“This program provides much-needed assistance with the permitting costs many of these businesses face,” said Michael Snyder, commissioner of Vermont Forests, Parks, and Recreation. “These businesses are critical to our state, providing a local source for forest products we use in our lives every day, supporting our rural communities and economies, and maintaining our forested landscape and its many benefits we all enjoy.”

Grants may be used to pay for expenses associated with state and local permit application fees, project consultation costs, engineering and siting costs, and expert witness testimony for permitting of land use, equipment and infrastructure. Applications will be received and reviewed on a rolling basis. For more information and to complete the application, click here.