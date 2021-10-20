Walter C. Critchfield, 73, of Grafton

Walter C. Critchfield, 73, of Middletown Road in Grafton, died suddenly at his residence Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. He was born Sept. 7, 1948 in Bellows Falls, the son of Charles and Marion Swain Critchfield.

Walt attended schools in Walpole, N.H. He had worked for White Metal in North Walpole and presently had his own lawn care business in the Grafton area and was sexton of the Grafton Town Cemetery. Walt was very active at the Chester American Legion; he was also a member of the Springfield and Ludlow VFWs.

Walt is survived by three sons: Walter Charles Jr. and his wife Tasha of North Carolina; Brent Madison and his wife Jennifer of Texas; and Steven Paul and his wife Lorrie, also of North Carolina. He is also survived by four siblings: James of Cambridgeport; Scott of Bellows Falls; and David of North Walpole, N.H., Linda Shepard, also of North Walpole, N.H. He is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Walt also leaves behind many beloved friends.