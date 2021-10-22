Andover Select Board agenda for Oct. 25

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. (See below agenda to join via Zoom). Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the October 11th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

6. Old Business:

A. Emergency Services – update

B. LBF – letter from Carol S.

C. ATV Ordinance – update

D. Lee Whiting proposal

E. Tree Warden position

F. Short-term rentals – update

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Replacement of F550 – begin discussion

B. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Executive Session for the purpose of discussing a personnel matter.

11. Adjourn.

To join via Zoom, https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007?pwd=MkpiRnJWVUxOb3VqSnVGS243dW1Bdz09

(Meeting ID: 869 021 5007; Passcode: 146374 +1 929 436 2866)

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 11/08/2021, 6:30 p.m.