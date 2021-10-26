Creative writing workshop for teens to be held at Whiting Library

H

igh school students with an interest in creative writing are invited to attend a Teen Writers Workshop at Whiting Library from 4:30 to 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021 at 117 Main St. in Chester. Whiting Library is hosting this writer’s workshop for youth in grades 9 through 12.

Do you write for fun or want to start? This workshop is for you!

A mix of free-writing and sharing, the workshop will develop writing skills and practices in a supportive and welcoming environment. Participants should bring a notebook and a written piece they are currently working on or are planning to start. Teen writers of fiction, non-fiction, and poetry are invited to attend.

“The Teen Writing Workshop is a chance for young writers to develop their voice in a fun and low-key environment. Being around other people who like to write can be really motivating and encourage your creative process. Don’t be shy—sign up!” said Rosamund Conroy, the workshop instructor. Conroy is a Whiting Library Trustee, writer and former director of Summer Ink, a youth writing program.

Young writers may choose to submit a piece to the Vermont High School Writing Contest following the workshop. Register by contacting Youth Librarian Carrie King by Nov. 3 for this free workshop by calling the library at 875-2277 or emailing whitinglibrary3@gmail.com. A minimum number of four participants is required for this workshop to run.