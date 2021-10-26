Green Mountain Gardeners, Weston Community Association plant spring bulbs

T

wenty volunteers from theand the Weston Community Association planted 825 daffodil and narcissus bulbs in Cold Spring Park in Weston recently, looking forward to next spring when their beauty will delight residents and visitors alike.

Organized by Maureen Page and Maureen Brandt of the garden club, the groups worked for two days planting in the park on Lawrence Hill Road and in front of the Weston Playhouse on the Green. Several visitors stopped to watch the planting on the beautiful fall days and vowed to return in the spring to see the results. Dave Raymond, president of the Weston Community Association, which oversees the park and the playhouse, shared the “heartfelt thanks of the entire WCA Board for the mighty efforts of the volunteers.” The bulbs were donated by the Green Mountain Gardeners.

Cold Spring Park is a lovely spot for walking and sitting to watch the stream that flows through it. Deeded to the WCA by the Parkhurst family, in 1950 the park was dedicated to the memory of the Weston residents who served in World Wars I and II and to the Parkhursts. The park was severely damaged in Hurricane Irene but restored in 2019 by a community effort funded by local, state and federal agencies.

The Green Mountain Gardeners fosters horticulture, beautification and conservation in the mountain towns of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru and Weston. In addition, the group also serves their communities through beautification and service projects.