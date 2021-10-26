Philip Atwood Carpenter Jr., 40, of Springfield

Philip Atwood Carpenter Jr., of Springfield, passed away on Oct. 2, 2021 at the age of 40. Born on June 16, 1981, Philip grew up attending Springfield schools and had many friends in the Chester area.

He loved animals, snowboarding and music. He leaves behind a family who loves him, including his son Tosh Wiguna, his father Phil Carpenter and his mom Karen Carpenter, to whom he was very close.

Philip also leaves behind three sisters – Faith, Mary and Sarah and their partners as well as many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank his ex-wife Sylvia Wiguna and his good friend, Dave, who provided him with support and loving kindness in times of need.

His family and friends may take comfort in knowing that Philip has found peace. There will be a small, private memorial service at a future date.