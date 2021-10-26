To the editor: Family Center seeks donations for Thanksgiving meals

The Chester-Andover Family Center Food Shelf needs your help. We are busy preparing to provide Food Shelf participants with food for their Thanksgiving dinners.

As Vermont Food bank partners, we can purchase turkeys and shelf stable items at very low cost. We also partner with local grocery outlets and farmers to purchase fresh produce and fruit.

Your donation will help us put a bountiful Thanksgiving meal on the table for our 100+ regular food shelf participants who depend on us for supplemental food to feed their family every month.

Thanksgiving is especially challenging for families on a tight budget as it comes at the end of the month. The mission of the Chester-Andover Family Center is to meet the needs of our food insecure residents. Please give what you can.

Monetary donations may be sent to the Chester-Andover Family Center, P.O. Box 302, Chester VT 05143. You may also use Paypal on our website at www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org or call us at 802-875-3236 for more information.

Shelf stable items such as cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin pie filling, pie crust mix, canned sweet potatoes, stuffing mix, evaporated milk, canned pineapple and raisins are appreciated, as these items will round out our holiday food boxes.

Small bags of potatoes and onions are always welcome, and we will also accept small hams and turkeys.

Most importantly, we seek your help in identifying friends and neighbors who may be struggling to make ends meet. Residents of Chester and Andover in need of supplemental food are eligible to become Food Shelf recipients.

Stop in to the Food Shelf and a volunteer will help you enroll. Please bring proof of residency. Food Shelf hours are 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays. You can also call us at 802-875-3236 and leave a message. Your call will be returned.

The Chester-Andover Family Center is located at 908 VT Rt 103 South. As a 501c3 charitable organization, your donation is tax deductible.

Stephanie Mahoney

President

Chester-Andover Family Center