Wreath-making workshops offered at St. Luke’s

et ready for the holidays by decorating a pre-made evergreen wreath with specially collected greens, natural materials, bows, and other embellishments, plus all the wire, glue guns, and equipment necessary to make the decorating fun and successful.

Open to the public, the workshops will take place on Nov. 18 through 20 in Willard Hall at St. Luke’s Church, 313 Main St. in Chester and will again benefit both the church and the Chester Conservation Committee’s youth environmental-camp scholarships.

Space is limited, so participants must pre-register and are encouraged to bring clippers and glue guns if they have them. Choose from eight workshop sessions to enable social distancing:

Thursday, Nov. 18: Sessions at 9-10:30 a.m.; 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m.;

Friday, Nov. 19: Sessions at 9-10:30 a.m.; 1-2:30 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m.; and

Saturday, Nov. 20: Sessions at 9-10:30 a.m. or 1-2:30 p.m..

Each session will offer all the essentials to create a personal, one-of-a-kind wreath. Men and women are welcome to come alone or register with a friend or group. Masks are required.

A $5 early-bird discount on the fee of $50 per wreath will apply to those who preregister and pay by Friday, Nov. 5.

Checks should be made out to St. Luke’s Church, designated in the memo line for the wreath workshop, and mailed to Lillian Willis at PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143. For additional information and registration, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.