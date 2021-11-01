Wednesday, Oct 27: GM board votes to stop using Native American logo.  
Chester Select Board agenda for Nov. 3

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the October 20, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Bylaw Modernization Grant; Application Approval

4. Financial Review

5. Old Business

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Executive Session: Response to Petition to Form a Collective Bargaining Agreement submitted by Chester Police Department

8. Adjourn

