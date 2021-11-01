Wednesday, Oct 27: GM board votes to stop using Native American logo.  
Andover board OKs dollar amount for emergency services, tables ATV ordinance till Town Meeting.
GM board calls for more precise costs on $18M of $28M proposal.
GM soccer teams look solid for playoff runs.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont, Chester continue upward Covid trend.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

TRSU board agenda for Nov. 4

| Nov 01, 2021 | Comments 0

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville, and via Zoom.  To access via Zoom, click here. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order: A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. October 07, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Review of Norms and Goals from Board Retreat

X. NEW BUSINESS: A. Policies, First Read (E01)

XI. Public Comments:
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. Dec. 2, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow
Elementary School
XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment

 

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsTwo Rivers Supervisory Union agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.