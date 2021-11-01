TRSU board agenda for Nov. 4
The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order: A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. October 07, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:
IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Review of Norms and Goals from Board Retreat
X. NEW BUSINESS: A. Policies, First Read (E01)
XI. Public Comments:
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. Dec. 2, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow
Elementary School
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
