TRSU board agenda for Nov. 4

The board of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4 in the Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St., in Proctorsville, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to Order: A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: A. October 07, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:

VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE:

IX. OLD BUSINESS: A. Review of Norms and Goals from Board Retreat

X. NEW BUSINESS: A. Policies, First Read (E01)

XI. Public Comments:

XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. Dec. 2, 2021, Via Zoom and Professional Development Room at Ludlow

Elementary School

XIII. Board Self Evaluation

XIV. Adjournment