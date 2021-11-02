Derry Arts to use $5,000 grant for archivist work
The Covid-19 Cultural Recovery Grant Program was seeded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 and funded through the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities.
“Since this grant is unrestricted, we can use these funds to increase the hours our archivist works. She will be more available to help the public with questions about Londonderry’s history,” says LAHS President Hilary Batchelor. “We are tremendously grateful for the assistance.”
