VT Professionals of Color Network launches new website

BURLINGTON

ermont Professionals of Color Network — VT PoC — has announced the launch of its redesigned website, which you can access here , with the goal of increasing visibility of Black, Indigenous, and People of Color statewide, and increasing access to statewide resources to the BIPOC community.

“Our primary goal during the redesign process was to create a more valuable, user-centric and responsive resource across all platforms and devices,” says Tinotenda Charles Rutanhira, co-founder and chair of VT PoC. “Specifically, we wanted to focus on making it easier for our users to learn and locate valuable information about our organization, our resources, and our members.”

Features and benefits of the new website include:

Directory of BIPOC-owned businesses , a way for Vermonters to support BIPOC-owned businesses across the state.

, a way for Vermonters to support BIPOC-owned businesses across the state. Jobs Board , allowing employers to submit job openings for the VT POC network to find paths to careers – from internship and scholarship opportunities, all the way up to executive level positions.

, allowing employers to submit job openings for the VT POC network to find paths to careers – from internship and scholarship opportunities, all the way up to executive level positions. Events Calendar , highlighting BIPOC-focused networking events hosted by VT PoC, as well as other events produced by BIPOC organizations across the state.

, highlighting BIPOC-focused networking events hosted by VT PoC, as well as other events produced by BIPOC organizations across the state. The next phases of the redesign will include exclusive opportunities for BIPOC members to connect virtually through a Member Database, automating some of the functional components of the site and ensuring that the site remains relevant to new members and keeping existing members up to date on the latest resources.

While most registered BIPOC businesses are in towns of larger population, two are in the central-southern Vermont area, Magnetic Fields Farm in Brookline and the Weston Marketplace.

“Vermont Professionals of Color Network believes that when we create authentic space and visibility for BIPOC businesses and communities, we truly advance racial social and economic equity,” says Phet Keomanyvanh, VT PoC executive director. “We hope that people enjoy visiting our website and find it a place that builds awareness, community, and networking that promotes well-being and prosperity for the benefit of all Vermonters.”

VT PoC advocates for, and increases access to, lasting opportunities for professionals and businesses of Color across Vermont, to ensure the health and prosperity of a thriving community. The Vermont Professionals of Color Network is the hub that connects BIPOC professionals across the state. What began as a simple idea of creating community among BIPOC professionals in Vermont has turned into an statewide network that serves BIPOC at all levels, from students entering the workforce to experienced professionals and executives. With membership across Vermont, the goal of VT POC remains consistent: to build from within.