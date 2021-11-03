Elizabeth “Betty” Carmichael, 83, of Chester, passed away peacefully on Oct. 31, 2021 following a long-term illness.

Betty Carmichael was born on March 25, 1938 in Chicopee, Mass., daughter of the late Irene Fregeau (Paradysz) Bombriant and Frank Paradysz. She was baptized in Assumption Church in Chicopee.

She was a homemaker and devoted mother. Betty was a proprietor of Country Village Beauty Shop in Chester for 15 years. She was a devout Catholic and longtime communicant of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Chester. She served as past president of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary.

Betty was known for her expertise in ceramics and sewing, and for her flare for holiday entertaining and cooking. Her favorite family vacation destination was Cape Cod, Mass., as she loved the sights and sounds of the seashore. Everyone who knew her knew that she was at her happiest when she could bring a smile or laughter to others around her.

On July 28, 1956 she married Ferris Wilton Carmichael at Assumption Church in Chicopee, Mass. Ferris was a devoted husband and they were married for 65 years, having spent most of those years raising their family in Chester.

Betty is predeceased by her parents, Irene and Louis Bombriant.

Besides her husband, she leaves four cherished children: David Carmichael and his wife Barbara of South Burlington; his twin William Carmichael and his wife, Mary Ann of South Dennis, Mass.; Michelle Jasinski and her husband Brett of Chester; and Sherryl Shield and her husband Francis of Spofford, N.H. She also leaves a treasured sister, Lucille D’Amours and her husband Andre of Springfield, Mass.; and many beloved dear family relatives.

She and Ferris have 10 loving grandchildren: Shauna LaRoche and her husband Ryan LaRoche; Chelsea Russell and her husband Chris Russell; Gabrielle Currier; Dylan Jasinski and his wife Danielle; Jasmine Currier; Stephanie Carmichael; Christiana Scott and her husband Clayton Scott; Ryan Jasinski; Peter Shield; and Alexander Shield. She also leaves three great grandchildren, Lillian and Sophia Russell and Finnley Jasinski.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you for the exceptional care that Betty received from: The Memory Clinic of Bennington; Bayada Home Health and Hospice; and Springfield Rivers Nursing and Rehabilitation.

FUNERAL NOTICE: Visiting hours will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St., in Springfield, Vt.

A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The Mass will be celebrated by Rev. Peter Williams, pastor. Burial and Committal Rites will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Chester.

Memorial contributions can be made in the name of “Smiling Betty” Carmichael to St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, 148 S. Main St., Chester, VT 05143.