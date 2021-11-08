Wednesday, Nov. 3: Chester police move to unionize.
Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 8

The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road. You can also access the meeting via Zoom by clicking here.  Or use Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 Passcode: 146374 Phone: +1 929 436 2866

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the October 25th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:
A. Abandoned camper – Chris Schilling
B. Salary increase alternatives – Maddy

6. Old Business:
A. Tree Warden position
B. Emergency Services – update
C. LBF – update (Maddy/Carol)
D. Open Lister position
E. ATV Ordinance

7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 11/22/2021, 6:30 p.m.

