Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 8
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 08, 2021 | Comments 0
The Andover Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 8 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road. You can also access the meeting via Zoom by clicking here. Or use Meeting ID: 869 021 5007 Passcode: 146374 Phone: +1 929 436 2866
Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the October 25th meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Abandoned camper – Chris Schilling
B. Salary increase alternatives – Maddy
6. Old Business:
A. Tree Warden position
B. Emergency Services – update
C. LBF – update (Maddy/Carol)
D. Open Lister position
E. ATV Ordinance
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 11/22/2021, 6:30 p.m.
