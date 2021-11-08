Wilder Library to benefit from calendar sales

W

ilder Memorial Library announces its 2022 Weston calendar: A Year in Weston. The beautiful photos of iconic local scenes create a vision of Weston through the seasons. The library has worked with award-winning local photographerto create the calendar. Proceeds of calendar sales will go toward the operating expenses of the library.

“We are thankful to Mark Martins for donating the use of his beautiful images to this special project,” said Malcolm Hamblett, Trustee of Wilder Memorial Library. “Having such a talented local artist share his vision of our community makes the calendar that much more special. These calendars could make wonderful holiday gifts for family and friends.”

”Capturing the town of Weston throughout the year with my photography has always been a passion for me,” said Martins. “Its charm and beauty bring out the best in an artist. I was proud and delighted to be asked to contribute my work to the library.”

The calendars are $17.95 each. Calendars are available to purchase in Weston at:

Mail order is available. For mail order delivery (shipping cost included) the calendars are:

$21 for one calendar

$40 for two

$59 for three.

For information on ordering calendars, send an email to the librarians at frontporchwilder@gmail.com .

Wilder Memorial Library is open from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays; noon to 6 p.m. on Thursdays; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. Curbside service is available.