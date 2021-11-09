Windham to dedicate Veterans Memorial Nov. 14
All American war veterans and their families and friends are invited to the dedication of a new plaque honoring the many veterans with close ties to the town of Windham. The event will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 at the Windham Meeting House, 26 Harrington Road.
Several years have gone into researching and preparing the names of local heroes who served in the military during wartime years since World War I. With more than 150 names, the memorial is a testimony to the many dedicated men and women from the Windham area who stepped forward to serve.
The ceremony will include patriotic songs, short speeches and the playing of TAPS. There will be an opportunity for anyone who wishes to share their experiences and memories. Light refreshments will be available after.
