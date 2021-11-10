Animals seized, Windham woman charged with cruelty.

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

A Windham woman has been charged with animal cruelty and more than 60 farm animals were seized from her residence after Vermont State Police descended upon her Popple Dungeon home on Friday, Nov. 5.

Vermont State Police say they issued a search warrant on the home of 23-year-old Erika VanAlstyne stemming from an investigation that began on Nov. 2. The Springfield Humane Society and Vine Farm Animal Sanctuary assisted law enforcement in executing the search warrant.

Police say evidence of animal cruelty was found and animals were seized from the residence. VanAlstyne was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division, on Dec. 28.

Seized from the residence were 44 chickens, 16 ducks, three rabbits, two pigs, one goose and one goat. The animals were to have health assessments on Monday. But the outcome of those assessments and other information about this situation could not be obtained from the Vermont State Police and the Windham County animal control officer by deadline.

