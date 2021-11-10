Wednesday, Nov. 3: Chester board clears way for police union vote.
Chester Dems to host Sens. Clarkson, Nitka, McCormack

Windsor County’s three senators, Alison Clarkson, Alice Nitka and Dick McCormack, will be at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to talk about their agenda for the 2022 legislative session in Montpelier.

The event is hosted by the Chester Democrats. This will be a great opportunity to meet your senators and raise any and all concerns you have on issues important to you. For additional information please call Kathy Pellett a 802-875-1372.

