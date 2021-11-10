Chester Dems to host Sens. Clarkson, Nitka, McCormack

Windsor County’s three senators, Alison Clarkson, Alice Nitka and Dick McCormack, will be at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 16, to talk about their agenda for the 2022 legislative session in Montpelier.

The event is hosted by the Chester Democrats. This will be a great opportunity to meet your senators and raise any and all concerns you have on issues important to you. For additional information please call Kathy Pellett a 802-875-1372.