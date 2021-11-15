Wednesday, Nov. 10: Chester board clears way for police union vote.
Animals seized, Windham woman charged with cruelty.
Heartbreak: GM roars back in 2nd half of soccer final but falls short to Enosburg 4-3.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont hits daily record in Covid cases as rollout begins for Pfizer vaccines for kids 5 to 11.
Be the Match donor registry held Nov. 20

| Nov 15, 2021 | Comments 0

Noah was born to a Londonderry couple on Feb. 26, 2017 after a routine pregnancy and delivery.

At 3.5 months old, he was diagnosed with a rare genetic bone disease called osteopetrosis – a condition that can be fatal if not treated with a bone marrow or stem cell transplant.

Thanks to Be The Match, a perfect donor was found, and at just 5 months old, Noah received a life-saving transplant.

Others like Noah are in desperate need of a transplant. Could you be the match that saves a life? You are invited to drop into the Be The Match donor registry drive at Neighborhood Connections between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20.

Neighborhood Connections is located in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, next to the U.S. Post Office.

