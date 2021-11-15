Derry Master Plan presentations to be held Thursday

T

he next community presentation of Londonderry’sfor Londonderry’s North Village Center will take place in two sessions on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.

You can participate in an online Zoom session at 3:30 p.m. by clicking here.

Or you can attend the presentation in person at 6:30 p.m. at at Neighborhood Connections, located at the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Mountain Marketplace, VT 100 South in Londonderry.

Stevens & Associates has developed drawings and graphics of preliminary scenarios for North Main Street redevelopment and revitalization. Residents and local business have the opportunity to review these potential scenarios and provide their input and views on the future re-development of North Main Street.

The draft scenarios have been developed based on input of community members who attended the Oct. 7 presentation. Mark Westa, lead S&A consultant of the MSMP effort, said, “We look forward to hearing community comments on these proposed scenarios. The goal is to reach consensus on preferred options that will be vetted and developed for consideration in the Master Plan.”

The MSMP project, launched in late June, is funded through a Municipal Planning Grant from the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. S&A will develop and recommend implementable plans for a vibrant, accessible, safe, mixed-use district to supports existing and new business. These recommendations will reflect and retain the existing features and character of the North Village.

For more information about the Master Plan, click here. For more information about One Londonderry, click here.