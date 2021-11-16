Andover Select Board agenda for Nov. 22

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 22 at Andover Town Hall, 953 Andover Road, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.

Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the November 8th meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Health Insurance renewal info – Brad Doyle

B. Budgeting – begin work on the 2022/23 municipal budget

6. Old Business:

A. Emergency Services – attorney search, other updates

B. LBF – any updates – Maddy

C. Open Town positions: Town Health Officer/Deputy Officer, Lister, Tree Warden

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Salt bids

B. Bids/pricing for a new one-ton – Chris W.

C. Road Commissioner’s report – High Bridge update

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 12/13/2021, 6:30 p.m.