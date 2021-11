Chester Select Board, Water/Sewer Commissioners agendas for Nov. 17

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. F0llowing the Select Board meeting, the board will meet as the town Water/Sewer Commissioners. The agendas are below.

1. Approve Minutes from the November 3, 2021 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. Chester Snowmobile Club; Landowner Permission

5. SRDC Working Challenges Presentation

6. General Fund Budget; First Review

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn

WATER/SEWER COMMISSIONERS MEETING AGENDA

1. Citizens Comments

2. Water Budget Review

3. Sewer Budget Review

4. Adjourn