Friends of West River Trail hosting Saturday Holiday Pop-up Market in Londonderry
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 16, 2021 | Comments 0
Shoppers will be able to choose from local produce, meats, cheese, crafts, handmade gifts, holiday arrangements and much more in a cozy indoor venue.
After a successful turnout of the first pop-up market last Saturday, everyone is looking forward to another exciting gathering of local vendors, neighbors and visitors to celebrate the holiday season.
The Friends of the West River Trail is a 501c3 non-profit organization that has worked for decades with state and federal partners to reclaim the historic railroad bed as a safe and scenic recreational pathway along the West River corridor. For more information about the pop-up market, contact on-site manager Kyle Cohen at klc0319@gmail.com.
