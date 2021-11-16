Friends of West River Trail hosting Saturday Holiday Pop-up Market in Londonderry

F

rom 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through Dec. 18, the Friends of the West River Trail will be hosting a pop-up market featuring 20 area farmers and artisans at the Historic Railroad Depot, 34 West River St., just off Route 100 in South Londonderry.

Shoppers will be able to choose from local produce, meats, cheese, crafts, handmade gifts, holiday arrangements and much more in a cozy indoor venue.

After a successful turnout of the first pop-up market last Saturday, everyone is looking forward to another exciting gathering of local vendors, neighbors and visitors to celebrate the holiday season.

The Friends of the West River Trail is a 501c3 non-profit organization that has worked for decades with state and federal partners to reclaim the historic railroad bed as a safe and scenic recreational pathway along the West River corridor. For more information about the pop-up market, contact on-site manager Kyle Cohen at klc0319@gmail.com.