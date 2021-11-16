Graveside services set for Eveleth Basso, 97, of Chester

Eveleth Mae (Call) Basso, 97, of Chester, passed away Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021 at her home, as was her wish, with her family by her side.

She was born in Springfield on Dec. 6, 1923 to Mortimer and Bessie (Wilson) Call

Graduating from Springfield High in 1941, she worked at Brown’s Fashion Shop before working at J&L in Springfield.

In 1946, Eveleth married William George Basso and they had 72 years together.

Eveleth was a homemaker with five children and lived in a neighborhood with many children. She was known to have a tin filled with chocolate chip cookies for anyone who needed one, even after they grew up! If you were lucky, you might score a big delicious whoopie pie.

Later, she did some part-time bookkeeping and started traveling, with members of the Holiday Ramblers and Good Sam clubs. She traveled until 2008 all over the United States, although missing Hawaii, and a lot of Canada.

Eveleth was also known for her bedazzled cardigan of the USA with “Been There Done That” on its back.

She is survived by her children William G. Basso II (Margo) of Mt. Tabor, Vt.; Robert A. Basso ( Linda) of Port Orange, Fla.; Cynthia M. Farnsworth (Richard) of Chester; Anita S. Dregallo (Peter) of Andover; and James Basso of Clayton, Del.

She is also survived by eight grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents and both brothers George and Robert Call, and by her husband William (Bill), who passed away in 2018.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society by clicking here or to the Vermont Veterans’ Home, 325 North St., Bennington, VT 05201.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Nov. 27, 2021 at the Oakland Cemetery, 251 River St. in Springfield.