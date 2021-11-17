Nov. 30 Open House to introduce Mtn. Town transit van

A

ll are invited to Neighborhood Connections for an Open House between 2 and 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 30 to check out the new Mountain Town Connector transit van.

Come by and learn more details while enjoying baked goods and hot drinks.

With generous support from the Holt Fund, Mountain Valley Health Council, Thomas Thompson, the Windham Foundation and Just Neighbors, the all-wheel drive, wheelchair accessible van will transport folks to medical and other essential appointments, grocery and pharmacy shopping, social and recreational outings and access to Neighborhood Connections and community programming.

There is no age or income criteria to catch a ride on the Mountain Town Connector. At this point, transportation coordinator Buddy Stevens will drive the Connector Tuesdays through Thursdays while more volunteer drivers are sought. If you are interested in serving in this capacity, call 802-824-4343.

Neighborhood Connections is in Londonderry’s Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Vermont Rt. 100, next to the U.S. Post Office.