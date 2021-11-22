Chester Chatter: Memories in a junk drawer

By Ruthie Douglas

t was time for fall cleaning at my house, especially the drawers and cupboards.

But it was more of a treasure hunt since I found old Chester High School yearbooks. And with them were a photograph of the Future Farmers of America. Some of those boys were going to the Eastern State Fair. It was in the early 1950s and Chester residents were mostly made up of farmers and loggers.

Folks did not go out of town to go shopping unless it was to buy a special piece of farm equipment. Overalls and farm clothes were the norm for our street fashion. At church on Sunday, the smell Old Spice filled the air. Jake the Barber had only one way to cut hair and most of the fellows ended up with the same hairstyle. At times, Jake would get all worked up talking town politics and before you knew it, the customer would end up with, well let’s just say, an interesting look atop his head.

After a hard day of work, farmers would sit down for supper, then settle in with the newspaper, which meant that most people were well-informed and interesting to talk to. They often attended meetings and learned new methods of farming.

Thanksgiving at our house meant 15 to 20 people in attendance and lots of talk about current events and farming. All the food was homegrown and homemade. But best of all I loved the smell of turkey cooking and all the fixings that went with it. That smell would linger for days afterward. Have a wonderful Thanksgiving, no matter how you celebrate. Keep your memories dear and create new ones.

Scene and heard

took a few days to go explore Philadelphia, visiting museums, dining out and absorbing a touch of history at a number of historic sites.

Long-time Chester resident Bob Ploof has died. Bob grew up here and lived most of his life here before moving to Florida. Are thoughts are with his wife Carol and daughter Sue.

Bob Heitmann, 65, has died. The Chester resident who graduated from Green Mountain Union High was a school bus driver, and years ago owned a small engine repair shop on the Springfield Road.

Happy birthday to Ruth Whitaker, whose birthday was Nov. 13.

The first Saturday of December, the Chester American Legion will hold its annual Kids Christmas Party, for legion family members only. Children will need to sign up at the legion. The following day will be the Basket Party.