Chester Rotary welcomes new member
The Chester Telegraph | Nov 22, 2021 | Comments 0
Sartini and his wife wife, Judy Yogman, moved to Chester in 2020 after living in Boston and Rockingham for many years.
In Boston, Sartini had a long career as a manager at Boston University Medical Center. In retirement “Bamboo Bob” took up backpacking and thru-hiked many National Scenic Trails including the Appalachian Trail and our own Long Trail, some trails multiple times, for an excess of 13,000 miles.
He looks forward to Rotary’s continued involvement in the community and has interest in the Chester Historical Society and the Chester Conservation Committee as well. The Rotary looks forward to his involvement as well.
Chester Rotary meets at 7:30 a.m. every Thursday at the Fullerton Inn. If you are interested in learning more about Rotary, please join us as a guest at one of our meetings or call Alan Farrar, (802) 875-2696, or Ian Montgomery, (802) 875-5446, for more information.
