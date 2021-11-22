Derry Holiday Tree Lighting set for Dec. 10

T

he Londonderry Holiday Tree Lighting has been scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10 at the Mountain Marketplace, 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry.

Bring the kids to see Santa, sing carols along with the community, and marvel at the lighted tree recently installed in the plaza.

Afterwards, all are invited to have cookies and hot drinks at Neighborhood Connections, located in the across from the U.S. Post Office at the Mountain Marketplace.

All Mountain Marketplace archways will be lit, wreaths will be hung, and a tree located on the former-Genser property at the junction of Routes 100 and 11 (at the flashing light) will be lit. The Congregational Church and Jelley’s will also be decorated.