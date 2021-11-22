Senior Solutions and the Chester-Andover Family Center have come together to launch a campaign to ensure that 100 percent of Chester and Andover residents are both food and fuel secure as we enter the winter months. This community-based, collaborative effort is designed to provide information about availability of resources and assistance to residents of Chester and Andover to apply for and receive these benefits.

During early December, every household will receive a letter describing on-going programs providing help with food and fuel resources. Included in the letter will be a 4 x 9 card listing contact information for the CAFC and Senior Solutions and services provided by each. This information will also be available at town institutions, churches and the Whiting Library.

Thom Simmons, outreach specialist for Senior Solutions, said, “More than 60 percent of our local seniors who are eligible for food and fuel benefits do not participate in these programs. The fuel assistance program alone can provide up to $3,000 annually to help people with their fuel bills. Participation in these programs helps strengthen local communities and their economies. More than $9 million is added to the Vermont economy each month through the 3SquaresVT program.”

Simmons will be available to answer any questions residents may have related to the 3SquaresVT food benefits and fuel assistance programs at the following Chester locations. Information regarding the CAFC Food Shelf and financial assistance programs will also be available.

Friday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to noon at the Chester-Andover Family Center, 908 Route 103 S.

Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St.

Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Whiting Library, 117 Main St.

Friday, Dec. 17, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Chester-Andover Family Center, 908 Route 103 S.

The agencies can be contacted directly as follows:

Chester-Andover Family Center: 802-875-3236 or email cafc302@gmail.com

Senior Solutions HelpLine: 802-885-2669