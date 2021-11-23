Stuff a Truck, help Springfield Food Shelf

T

he Springfield Rotary Club will be holding a Stuff A Truck event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 4 at the Springfield Shopping Plaza to benefit the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf.

Please come and grab a bag and fill it with non-perishable food items or personal care products to help those in need this holiday season. The Rotary Club will be set up by Shaw’s supermarket in the plaza and hopes to see you there!