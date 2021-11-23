Wednesday, Nov. 17: Area towns look – cautiously – to spend large ARPA allocation.
Stuff a Truck, help Springfield Food Shelf

Nov 23, 2021

Stuff-the-Truck event on Saturday, Dec. 4

The Springfield Rotary Club will be holding a Stuff A Truck event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday Dec. 4 at the Springfield Shopping Plaza to benefit the Springfield Family Center Food Shelf.

Please come and grab a bag and fill it with non-perishable food items or personal care products to help those in need this holiday season. The Rotary Club will be set up by Shaw’s supermarket in the plaza and hopes to see you there!

