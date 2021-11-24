Post-Thanksgiving holiday pop-up market set for Saturday in Londonderry

Wednesday, Nov. 24: Participants sought for workforce survey as Chester updated on Communities Challenge.
Fine jeweler Deb Fanelli of Manchester at last week’s market.

From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. this Saturday, join the Friends of the West River Trail for its post-Thanksgiving Day pop-up market — its third of the season. It will feature 20 area farmers and artisans at the Historic Railroad Depot, 34 West River St., just off Route 100 in South Londonderry.

Markets will run each Saturday through Dec. 18, and will feature produce, meats, cheese, crafts, handmade gifts, holiday arrangements and much more in a cozy indoor venue.

Please note that masks are now required to enter the market venue. The Friends of the West River Trail is a 501c3 non-profit organization that has worked for decades with state and federal partners to reclaim the historic railroad bed as a safe and scenic recreational pathway along the West River corridor. For more information about the pop-up market, contact on-site manager Kyle Cohen at klc0319@gmail.com.

