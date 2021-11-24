TRSU board agenda for Dec. 2
Nov 24, 2021
The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board of directors will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, in the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.
Below is its agenda.
I. Call to Order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES:
A. November 04, 2021, Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:
VI. BUILDING, GROUNDS, AND SECURITY DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VII. CURRICULUM DIRECTOR’S REPORT:
VIII. FINANCIAL UPDATE: Click here for Financial Link
IX. OLD BUSINESS:
A. Review of Norms and Goals from Board Retreat
B. FY23 Budget proposal: Click here for Budget proposal
X. NEW BUSINESS:
XI. Public Comments:
XII. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda:
A. January 6, 2021, Via Zoom and Art Room at Cavendish Town Elementary School
XIII. Board Self Evaluation
XIV. Adjournment
