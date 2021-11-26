Wednesday, Nov. 24: Participants sought for workforce survey as Chester updated on Communities Challenge.
Stigers Rd. pond hydrant provides water supply for rural firefighting.
Find out how to be fuel, food secure for winter.
Weekly Covid Update: Vermont cases continue to rise; 16,000 kids signed up for vaxx.
Check out the Telegraph Calendar of Events.

Fire Department Christmas trees go on sale in Chester

| Nov 26, 2021 | Comments 0

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Shoppers size up the trees on the first day of the fire department’s sale on Nov. 26 Photos by Shawn Cunningham

On the day after Thanksgiving, as snow began falling in earnest, the Chester Fire Department kicked off its annual sale of Christmas trees on Route 103 south, across from Marshall Road.

The sale of 500 trees is one of the major fundraisers put on by the Yosemite Engine Company, which is the private, non-profit fund-raising arm of the department. In the past, the funds that group has raised have gone toward purchasing equipment that the department needed without using taxpayer dollars.

In fact, the organization furnished the department’s offices, break room and training room in the new Public Safety Building on Pleasant Street.

The Yosemite Engine Co. also sponsors an annual calendar raffle in February to benefit
the department.

Another fundraiser – the annual calendar raffle – is in full swing and the $10 tickets can be purchased from department members at the tree sale.

The trees are $38 each and in the past they have sold out quickly so don’t delay.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: ChesterCommunity and Arts LifeIn the CommunityLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.