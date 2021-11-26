Fire Department Christmas trees go on sale in Chester

© 2021 Telegraph Publishing LLC

n the day after Thanksgiving, as snow began falling in earnest, the Chester Fire Department kicked off its annual sale of Christmas trees on Route 103 south, across from Marshall Road.

The sale of 500 trees is one of the major fundraisers put on by the Yosemite Engine Company, which is the private, non-profit fund-raising arm of the department. In the past, the funds that group has raised have gone toward purchasing equipment that the department needed without using taxpayer dollars.

In fact, the organization furnished the department’s offices, break room and training room in the new Public Safety Building on Pleasant Street.

Another fundraiser – the annual calendar raffle – is in full swing and the $10 tickets can be purchased from department members at the tree sale.

The trees are $38 each and in the past they have sold out quickly so don’t delay.