Chester Select Board agenda for Dec. 1

| Nov 30, 2021 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.  Below is its agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the Nov. 17, 2021 Select Board Meeting

2. Citizen Comments/Answers from Previous Meeting

3. Old Business

4. General Fund Budget Review: General Government & Public Safety Departments

5. Certificate of Completion for 2016, 2018 and 2021 Bonds

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Adjourn

