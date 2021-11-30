One Londonderry seeks donations for new skating rink

T

he Recreation Group of One Londonderry is seeking donations to fund the construction of a 120- by 60-foot skating rink to be built behind Jake’s Restaurant at the Mountain Marketplace Plaza.

The project was approved by the Londonderry Development Review Board in August, and the rink is expected to be completed by Christmas. The rink will be the backdrop for a bonfire during the Winter Festival, which is being planned for March 5, 2022.

Hunter Excavating has agreed to provide for free the labor and equipment to level the area behind Jake’s. The gravel fill is expected to cost $1,500, the rink structure will be purchased from a Vermont rink kit company and rink maintenance and resurfacing will be managed using a walk-behind machine called a bambini that costs $900. Total expenses are expected to run $6,500.

To donate to this GoFundMe effort, please click here. A matching challenge grant of $1,500 already has been received as part of the fundraising effort.

Future improvements include a $4,000 equipment shed, a $500 picnic bench, $500 worth of signage banners and portapotty rental at a cost of $700.

One Londonderry is a citizen-led organization whose mission is to serve Londonderry and the surrounding communities by maximizing their strengths as a regional hub, ​a four-season recreation destination and ​a beautiful place to live. ​ It is wholly independent of Londonderry municipal government.

One Londonderry relies on community donations, grants and fundraising events to undertake projects and activities. Donations are administered through the Community Fund for Londonderry, a 501-c3 non-profit corporation.