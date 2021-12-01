Legal problems? Vermont Legal Services offers ‘Roadmaps’ videos to help you navigate

L

asking the court for a Relief from Abuse order

getting a divorce

getting a security deposit back on a rental unit

starting a small claims case, and

appealing when you are denied disability benefits from Social Security.

egal Services Vermont has created a collection of step-by-step tutorials called “Roadmaps” that can be accessed by clicking here for the statewide legal help website, VTLawHelp.org . The Roadmaps help Vermonters move through the steps of some common, but non-criminal, legal and benefits issues:

The Roadmaps feature step-by-step directions and short, colorful videos.

“We focused on these topics because many Vermonters contact us looking for this information,” said Legal Services Vermont Executive Director Sam Abel-Palmer. Vermonters, he said, “can be scared or upset about the situation they find themselves in and unsure how to move forward. With the new Roadmaps, they get a good overview of the process, in addition to detailed instructions on what to do to solve their problem. They also learn where to find help.”

The project was funded by a grant from the Legal Services Corp. The high-quality, motion-graphics videos were created by Sandbox Inc. of Toronto. The Roadmap text and scripts were created by Legal Services Vermont staff with input from Vermont Legal Aid staff and a variety of community advocates in Vermon

Legal Services Vermont maintains the VTLawHelp.org website in conjunction with Vermont Legal Aid. Since the start of the pandemic, traffic to the website and calls to the legal helpline have doubled.

Legal Services Vermont is a nonprofit legal services law firm based in Burlington. Founded in November 1995, LSV provides free consultation, advice and community education for low-income Vermonters. LSV is supported by a grant from the Legal Services Corp. in Washington, D.C. LSV’s services are available to any low-income Vermonter with a civil legal problem.