Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 6, 2021
The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 6, 2021 at Town Hall, 953 Weston Andover Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007
Passcode 146374.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the November 22nd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Attorney interviews
B. Town-owned land – offer
C. ARPA Fund – Generator for office
6. Old Business:
A. Short-term rentals – next steps
B. Open Town positions – any updates
C. Emergency Services – any updates
D. Bids/pricing for a new one-ton – Chris W.
E. Budgeting work – ongoing
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Correspondence.
9. Financial Orders.
10. Adjourn.
