Andover Select Board agenda for Dec. 6, 2021

The Andover Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Monday Dec. 6, 2021 at Town Hall, 953 Weston Andover Road and via Zoom. To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8690215007

Passcode 146374.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on the minutes from the November 22nd meeting.

4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.

5. New Business:

A. Attorney interviews

B. Town-owned land – offer

C. ARPA Fund – Generator for office

6. Old Business:

A. Short-term rentals – next steps

B. Open Town positions – any updates

C. Emergency Services – any updates

D. Bids/pricing for a new one-ton – Chris W.

E. Budgeting work – ongoing

7. Highways / Garage:

A. Road Commissioner’s report

8. Correspondence.

9. Financial Orders.

10. Adjourn.