Ludlow-Mt. Holly School District board agenda for Dec. 8

The board of the Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here. Below is its agenda.

I. Call to order

A. Roll Call

II. Approval of Agenda:

III. Approval of Minutes: A. November 10, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. Communications: A. Board Comments; B. Public Comments

V. Administrators’ Reports: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Reports

VI. Financial Update:

VII. Old Business: A. PFAS/Mount Holly Water Issue; B. Budget Overview 2022-2023.

VIII. New Business:

IX. Committee Reports: A. TRSU Board Report; B. Building and Grounds Committee

X. Public Comments

XI. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. January 12, 2021 Regular Meeting, Zoom and Mount Holly Elementary School Library

XII. Board Self Evaluation

XIII. Adjournment