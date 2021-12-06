Ludlow-Mt. Holly School District board agenda for Dec. 8

Wednesday, Dec. 1: GMUSD finance committee gets first look at proposed FY23 budget.
Dec 06, 2021

The board of the Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at the Professional Development Room at Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow, and via Zoom. To access via Zoom, click here.  Below is its agenda.

I. Call to order
A. Roll Call
II. Approval of Agenda:
III. Approval of Minutes: A. November 10, 2021, Regular Meeting

IV. Communications: A. Board Comments; B. Public Comments
V. Administrators’ Reports: A. Superintendent Report; B. Principal Reports
VI. Financial Update:
VII. Old Business: A. PFAS/Mount Holly Water Issue; B. Budget Overview 2022-2023.
VIII. New Business:
IX. Committee Reports: A. TRSU Board Report; B. Building and Grounds Committee
X. Public Comments
XI. Set Next Meeting Date and Agenda: A. January 12, 2021 Regular Meeting, Zoom and Mount Holly Elementary School Library
XII. Board Self Evaluation
XIII. Adjournment

