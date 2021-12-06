Public info meeting on infill affordable housing in Windsor

Windsor Improvement Corp. will host a public information meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at the Windsor Welcome Center, 3 Railroad Ave. in Windsor, to present information on a proposed downtown housing development. There will be a virtual option to attend. To join virtually, click here.

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust and Evernorth are proposing the construction of a new infill development located at 133-139 Main St., behind the Windsor Diner. This new development would be a mixed income residential development with 30 units, affordable to a range of incomes (up to $55,200 for a single person or $71,000 for a family of three).

This proposed development will provide housing options in the heart of downtown Windsor for a variety of residents. The housing trust, Evernorth and their design team will be available to answer questions about the building design, construction timeline and benefits of the development to the town.