Wednesday, Dec. 1: GMUSD finance committee gets first look at proposed FY23 budget.
State names new chief medical examiner.
Fire department Christmas trees go on sale in Chester.
Dance Factory’s annual ‘Nutcracker’ to be performed at Green Mountain on Dec. 11 & 12.
College News

Maximillian St. George of South Londonderry was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus in Berea, Ohio, this fall who earned more than $12 million in merit scholarships. St. George, a graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary majoring in music industry, earned a $17,000 Deans’ Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school. BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing.

Aaron Merrill of Ludlow, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College, in Easton, Mass. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.

