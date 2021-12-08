College News

Maximillian St. George of South Londonderry was among over 600 first-year students welcomed to the Baldwin Wallace University campus in Berea, Ohio, this fall who earned more than $12 million in merit scholarships. St. George, a graduate of Burr and Burton Seminary majoring in music industry, earned a $17,000 Deans’ Scholarship based on outstanding academic achievements in high school. BW’s merit scholarships are awarded to full-time students and are renewable up to four years with good academic and social standing.

Aaron Merrill of Ludlow, a member of the Class of 2023, has been named to the spring 2021 Dean’s List at Stonehill College, in Easton, Mass. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have completed successfully all courses for which they were registered.